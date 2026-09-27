Gideon Ndubuisi

Assistant Professor of Economics, Delft University of Technology

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I am an Assistant Professor of Economics at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft). Prior to joining TU Delft, I worked as an Economist at the German Development Institute (DIE) in Germany, where I contributed to the establishment of the "Research Network Sustainable Supply Chains".

I have over a decade of experience in academic and policy-oriented research, policy advocacy, and consultancy, working with a wide range of national and international organizations. These include the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), the European Centre for Economic Research (ZEW), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Commission, the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), The United Nations University-World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), African Policy Research Institute (APRI) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

I hold a PhD in Economics from Maastricht University, the Netherlands. My current research focuses on the "Political Economy of Africa's Green Structural Transformation", with particular emphasis on green industrialization, transition minerals, and industrial policy.

–present Assistant Professor of Economics, Delft University of Technology

Delft University of Technology, Economics

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