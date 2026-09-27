Uttarakhand Rains: Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway Blocked, Pilgrims Stranded

Landslide Blocks Highway, Strands Pilgrims

Heavy rainfall over the past two days has disrupted normal life across the hill areas of Uttarakhand as falling rocks and debris blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway on Sunday morning.

The blockage occurred at around 8 am on Sunday after a large quantity of rocks and debris tumbled down from the hillside, leaving a substantial number of vehicles carrying pilgrims stranded on both sides of the road. Devotees travelling to Badrinath and Kedarnath faced severe difficulties as long queues of vehicles formed along the affected stretch.

Authorities and Pilgrims Respond

Srinagar Police of Pauri Garhwal have also stepped up vigilance across vulnerable travel stretches. Officers are appealing to commuters to halt at safe locations, avoid moving forward until the Sirobagarh stretch is cleared, and follow administrative directions closely.

But despite the continuous downpour and adverse weather, pilgrims continue to arrive at Kedarnath Dham to offer prayers to Baba Kedar.

Amid persistent rains, the Rudraprayag district administration has been placed on high alert to ensure the safety of visitors. The district administration has appealed to pilgrims to halt movement, remain at safe locations, and refrain from proceeding further until weather and road conditions improve.

Pilgrims have also been urged to strictly adhere to weather advisories and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is urging pilgrims to exercise caution and comply with safety guidelines issued by the authorities.

Wider Impact and Official Warnings

Meanwhile, heavy rain has triggered multiple instances of landslides and rockfalls across the hill state, affecting traffic movement at several locations.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department issued forecasts for most districts of Uttarakhand covering September 26 and 27.

The state government has reiterated its call for residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution, check weather updates before travelling, and follow all safety advisories issued by administrative and meteorological agencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)