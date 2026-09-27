Several Missing After Avalanche Hits Himlung Base Camp In Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Sep 27 (IANS) Several Nepali expedition guides and support staff are missing following an avalanche that hit the base camp of Mt. Himlung in Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, concerned expedition companies said.

They were at the base camp to fix ropes and set up tents ahead of the autumn climbing season.

“We have been informed that more than half a dozen of our staff are missing following the avalanche, but we cannot confirm the figure as contact could not be established after we briefly spoke with one of our staff early Sunday morning,” said Barun Bhandari, general manager of an expedition company.

He said more than 20 staff members from his company were part of the team at the base camp.

Likewise, another expedition company, also confirmed that some of its staff were affected by the avalanche but did not confirm the number.

The Kathmandu Post reported that at least 14 Nepalis are missing on Himlung Himal in Manang's Nar Phu region following the avalanche, citing trekking officials.

Chief District Officer of Manang district Mukti Prasad Khanal said the number of missing people could not yet be confirmed.

“Rescue helicopters have been sent to the area where the avalanche occurred,” he said.

The incident comes just a month after a catastrophic flooding disaster near the Nepal-China border, triggered by a huge glacier collapse and landslide, killed more than 1,400 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

Tourism is one of Nepal's key sources of income, and following the Bhotekoshi flooding disaster, the country has been urging tourists to visit Nepal, saying that other parts of the country remain safe.

Earlier, the District Administration Office, Manang, had prohibited trekking in several high-altitude areas from September 25 to 27 following forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall in the higher Himalayan areas.

It said the restriction was imposed following a decision by the District Security Committee in view of the potential risk of loss of life due to the adverse weather conditions.

Nepal has been experiencing incessant rainfall in several parts of the country since September 24, with water levels in several rivers rising significantly, prompting authorities to advise people living along river corridors to move to higher ground.