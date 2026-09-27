Marriage Of Convenience, Says CM Adhikari On Emerging Trinamool-CPI(M) Closeness

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) Amid speculations over the emerging national-level understanding between Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, indirectly described this evolving understanding as a“marriage of convenience”.

CM Adhikari's observation came in relation to the recent exchange of communiques between former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the CPI(M)'s general secretary, M.A. Baby, on the issue of differences among the top brass in the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as reported by a media house recently.

“The exchange of communiques between Baby and Mamata Banerjee was clearly intended to reach a political understanding. Once, the people of West Bengal brought Trinamool Congress to power in the state to remove CPI(M). And now the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) have become friends. Mamata Banerjee has joined hands with CPI(M). Now CPI(M) has become her friend. All this is being done only to keep them relevant. But even after all this, she will not be able to turn around in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Adhikari also described Mamata Banerjee's allegations that SIR resulted in the deletion of over 27 lakh genuine voters in West Bengal.

“Now she is putting the blame for her defeat on the BJP, ECI and the SIR. But the reality is that she approached the Supreme Court against the SIR. The judicial officers were appointed following the order of the Supreme Court. These judicial officials took decisions,” the Chief Minister said.

He also claimed that the opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have been using the SIR as an excuse for their defeats in subsequent elections. In West Bengal, we won 208 seats. Trinamool Congress got reduced to just 80. Mamata Banerjee is not able to accept the verdict of the people. Now she has lost the name and symbol of the party founded by her,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adhikari also ridiculed the miniscule presence of Trinamool Congress supporters at Mamata Banerjee's rally at Sreerampore in Hooghly district on Saturday afternoon.

“She took to the field on the SIR issue at the virtually deserted Serampore Court Maidan. There were 150 party supporters and 170 police personnel. The rest were media persons. She should understand that trying to deny the mandate given by the people is actually disrespecting the democratic verdict,” CM Adhikari said.