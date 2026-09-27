Dans Attracts A New Generation Of Emirati Talent At Ru'ya Careers 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Supporting the growth of Dubai's aviation Sector and the objectives of“Aviation Talents 33” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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25 annual opportunities through the National Development Programme to prepare Emiratis for specialised career pathways

Career opportunities across air traffic control, engineering, safety, security, information technology and other functions

Ahli: Investing in Emirati talent is central to supporting the growth of Dubai's aviation sector and reinforcing its global position

Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Dubai Air Navigation Services dans has announced its participation at Ru'ya Careers 2026, taking place from 28 to 30 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, as part of its ongoing commitment to developing national talent and supporting the continued growth of Dubai's aviation sector.

Through its participation, dans is providing Emirati youth, recent graduates and school students with an opportunity to learn more about air navigation services and explore specialised career pathways across the sector. The engagement comes as Dubai's aviation ecosystem enters a new phase of growth, driven by the planned expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and the increasing demand for specialised talent to support the sector's future development.

At the exhibition, dans is highlighting its National Development Programme (NDP), which provides structured development pathways Emiratis seeking for specialised careers within the organisation. The programme offers 25 opportunities annually and supports the development of a sustainable pipeline of national talent across key functions. These include air traffic control, engineering, safety, security, finance, information technology, procurement, human resources, airspace management and other support functions.

Ibrahim Ahli, Chief Executive Officer of dans, said:“Investing in Emirati talent is central to supporting the continued growth of Dubai's aviation sector and ensuring we have the specialised capabilities needed for its future. At dans, we are committed to providing Emiratis with structured career and development pathways that equip them with the knowledge, skills and experience needed to build successful careers in air navigation services. Our participation in Ru'ya Careers 2026 reflects this commitment and supports the objectives of Emiratisation and Aviation Talents 33, while contributing to the development of a strong national talent pipeline for the sector.”

dans' participation supports the objectives of the Aviation Talents 33 initiative, approved by The Executive Council of Dubai which aims to develop the national talent and capabilities required to support the future growth of the aviation sector. The initiative contributes to the efficient operation and continued development of Dubai's airports, including Al Maktoum International Airport, while supporting greater participation of Emirati talent across leadership and specialised professional roles. It aims to create more than 15,000 employment opportunities and over 4,000 training and skills development opportunities, alongside establishing strategic partnerships with more than 30 aviation companies.

Visitors to the dans stand, B1-12, can learn more about the National Development Programme and available career pathways, submit job applications and CVs, and engage directly with the dans team for guidance on suitable opportunities. The organisation's participation reinforces its commitment to attracting Emirati talent and developing the national capabilities required to support the long-term growth of the aviation sector.

dans is also strengthening its operational capabilities in preparation for the continued expansion of Dubai's aviation infrastructure and the future development of Al Maktoum International Airport. The airport is scheduled to commence operations in 2032 and, once fully developed, is expected to accommodate 260 million passengers annually, positioning it as the world's largest aviation hub. The scale of this development further highlights the importance of developing a strong and sustainable pipeline of specialised national talent to support the future requirements of Dubai's aviation sector.

At the previous edition of Ru'ya Careers, dans received 1,213 job applications, of which 64 candidates met the minimum eligibility requirements. The organisation subsequently conducted 41 interviews, resulting in the recruitment of eight candidates who joined dans.