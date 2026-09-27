Global Health Exhibition 2026 Announces Global Speakers Across Four Dedicated Conference Stages

More than 500 global speakers will convene across Leaders' Summit, MEDX Forum, Digital Health Forum and Capital Xchange Forum Speakers include leaders from Mayo Clinic, GSK, Imperial College London and Blackstone Programme brings global and Saudi leaders together around the practical application of AI, clinical innovation, healthcare investment and system transformation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,September 2026: Global Health Exhibition GHE has announced global speakers joining its 2026 conference programme, bringing together leaders across healthcare systems, clinical innovation, digital health and investment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Taking place from 26–29 October 2026 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (Malham), GHE will bring together more than 500 global speakers across four dedicated conference stages, connecting international expertise with the people and organisations advancing healthcare in Saudi Arabia.

Leaders' Summit will convene C-suite executives, policymakers and healthcare leaders to explore how health systems can drive economic growth, harness AI and innovation, build greater resilience and transform care delivery, while accelerating the shift from treating illness to prevention, long-term health and societal wellbeing. Speakers include Catherine Estrampes, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, GE HealthCare Global, Leads GE HealthCare's US$14.5 billion Global Markets region, bringing more than 35 years of leadership experience across the company and Sir Jonathan Symonds, CBE, Chair of GSK and former Chairman of Genomics England.

MEDX Forum will focus on translating clinical innovation into patient care, including advanced therapies, predictive diagnostics and AI-enabled early detection. Speakers include Prof. Declan O'Regan, British Heart Foundation Chair of Cardiovascular AI at Imperial College London and Dr Samuel Sia, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Columbia University, whose work in portable diagnostics is helping make rapid, point-of-care testing more accessible.

Digital Health Forum will examine how AI, connected care and data infrastructure are being applied across healthcare. Speakers include Prof. Shafi Ahmed, Consultant Surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust and digital health pioneer who performed the world's first live-streamed operation and has used immersive technologies to train more than 100,000 clinicians, alongside. Dr Tamara Sunbul Group CIo from Fakeeh Care Group, an Award-winning physician executive and global digital health leader, Chair of the HIMSS Middle East Community and Co-Chair of the GDHP Evidence & Evaluation Workstream, shaping the future of healthcare through AI, data and technology.

Capital Xchange Forum will focus on healthcare investment and capital deployment, from Saudi market entry and FDI to capital formation, emerging technology and new investment opportunities. Speakers include Antony Kalindjian, Investment Vice President, SoftBank Vision Fund who supports innovation from precision therapeutics to AI-enabled care, Vishva Mehta, Principal, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Blackstone, and Dr Sami Yusuf, Chair of Corporate Development at Mayo Clinic.

Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President at Tahaluf, said:

“Saudi Arabia is transforming healthcare at an extraordinary pace, with the ambition and investment to reshape the sector for the long term. The calibre of leaders coming to Riyadh to be part of that conversation reflects the scale of the opportunity here. Global Health Exhibition brings that global expertise into the heart of the Kingdom, creating a platform for the world's healthcare leaders to engage with, learn from and contribute to Saudi Arabia's transformation.”

Beyond the conference programme, GHE 2026 will bring together healthcare organisations from Saudi Arabia and international markets. Foundation Partners Dallah Health and Hayat National Hospital will be joined by Platinum Partner Bupa CoreConnect, alongside leading international organisations including Novartis, KARL STORZ, Canon Medical Systems, BD, Stryker, Baxter and Johnson & Johnson.

New for 2026, Leaders' Club, an exclusive network connecting the world's top healthcare decision-makers for high-level dialogue and partnerships, Pulse Studio, a live podcast studio bringing leading healthcare voices together for conversations shaping the industry, HealthTech Live, live demonstrations showcasing healthcare technologies and innovations in action, Power Breakfast Series, focused sessions bringing the healthcare ecosystem together around capital deployment, policy and key priorities, Reverse Pitching, a format where corporations and investors present their strategic priorities directly to startups and scale-ups and Unplugged Lounge, a relaxed setting for informal conversations, networking and connection away from the main programme.

About Global Health Exhibition:

Established in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia's premier platform for driving healthcare transformation and innovation. Positioned as the global stage for healthcare evolution, GHE serves as a strategic meeting point for the world's healthcare innovators, investors, and leaders. Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the event plays a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Program.

Hosted at the Riyadh Exhibition & Conference Center (Malham), GHE showcases groundbreaking technologies, including AI in diagnostics, genomic medicine, and telemedicine, while fostering public-private partnerships to reshape the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Recognised for its excellence, GHE is an award-winning show, having been honored with the EN Awards for Best Trade Show over 10,000 SQM for its 2025 edition and previously awarded the AEO Best International Show – Middle East & Africa.

About Tahaluf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world's largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.

Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.