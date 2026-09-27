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Dubai Centre For Family Businesses Launches Certificate In Board Directorship Programme
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Specialised training programme develops capabilities of family business board members Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Lootah:“Effective governance and forward-looking board leadership are fundamental to strengthening the sustainability of family businesses and their ability to grow and adapt to change.”
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