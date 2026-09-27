Dubai Police Warn Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On E311 Before Ras Al Khor Exit
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Dubai Police on Sunday morning warned residents of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) before Ras Al Khor exit.
The accident is affecting traffic flow towards Abu Dhabi.Recommended For You
Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.ALSO READ
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