Bangkok Floodwaters Recede As Officials Race To Drain Canals
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said late on Saturday that rain had eased, with only scattered clouds remaining, allowing authorities to accelerate efforts to drain canals and lower water levels.Recommended For You
Officials expected flooding to gradually subside if no further rain fell.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Bangkok received nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rainfall over 48 hours through Saturday, flooding major roads and leaving some cars partly submerged. The BMA said it had prepared 233 temporary shelters and moved around 4,200 people to shelters.ALSO READ
- Situation stable in Bangkok after flood disaster declared across all 50 districts Air Arabia increases Bangkok frequency with 4 daily flights from Sharjah
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment