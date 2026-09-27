Mrbeast Joins Ranbir Kapoor At Ramayana Event, Chants 'Jai Shri Ram'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) YouTube star MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and the team behind the upcoming film Ramayana at a special promotional event in Mumbai on Saturday.

The content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, attended the event alongside Kapoor, Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

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Videos from the event showed MrBeast interacting with the cast and audience. In one widely shared moment, someone in the crowd called out“Jai Shri Ram”. After appearing unsure of the phrase, MrBeast was helped by Kapoor before repeating the chant, drawing cheers from those gathered.

MrBeast also praised what he had seen of the upcoming film, telling those at the event that he was grateful to be there and that the footage he had watched“looks phenomenal”.

Another moment from the event showed Kapoor lifting a replica bow as the crowd cheered. The actor plays Lord Ram in the two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, while Pallavi stars as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman and Dubey plays Lakshman.

Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in November 2026, with the second part expected in 2027.

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