African Health Leaders Urge Nations To Leverage AI For Epidemic Early Warning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: African leaders, health ministers, regional institutions and international partners have clamored for stronger cross-border collaboration and the responsible use of artificial intelligence to strengthen preparedness for infectious diseases that could trigger public health emergencies in Africa.

The call came during the Presidential Dialogue on High-Threat Pathogens: From Cross-Border Collaboration to AI-Assisted Preparedness Intelligence in Africa, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The dialogue suggests growing recognition of the need for stronger cross-border preparedness, as participants adopted the "New York Call to Action on Cross-Border Preparedness Intelligence in Africa".

Participants highlighted the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa's Preparedness Data Exchange (PDX), launched in March 2026.

The platform integrates preparedness and risk information to support early, evidence-based decision-making across the region while incorporating AI-enabled capabilities to help health officials identify emerging risks, analyze information and strengthen preparedness.

WHO said the model allows countries to retain control over their data while enabling them to generate and share the information needed to strengthen collective preparedness and response to health threats.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Mohamed Janabi said the organization would support Member States in turning the "New York Call to Action" into national policies, sustained financing and practical arrangements for cross-border cooperation.

He called for the development of continuous, connected and ready preparedness systems before the next emergencies strike.

WHO said the initiative is intended to strengthen the flow of information to help countries anticipate health threats, prepare for them and respond to them, while harnessing AI to support early warning, analysis and decision-making-not as a replacement for national systems or health expertise.