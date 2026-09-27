Mol, QIIB Organise Job Interviews

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), in cooperation with Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), organised job interviews at the bank's premises for a number of Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women seeking employment in the private sector.

The interviews aimed to recruit candidates for vacancies across various departments of the bank, in line with its requirements and the candidates' specialisations and skills.

The interviews form part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to strengthen partnerships with private-sector institutions by providing suitable employment opportunities for national talent, in line with labour market needs and the aspirations of jobseekers, and in accordance with the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024-2030.

The Ministry of Labour affirms that cooperation with its successful partners, including banks and financial institutions, aims to increase the participation of the national workforce in the private sector and provide an attractive working environment for national talent by aligning available employment opportunities with jobseekers' qualifications and specialisations.

The Ministry is committed to continuing such initiatives in cooperation with various private-sector entities to increase citizens' participation in the labour market and raise their employment rates, thereby supporting sustainable human and economic development and in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.