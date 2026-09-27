QC Participates In 'Azerbaijan International Investment Forum'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku on September 25–26 under the theme“Rebuilding Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Hub for Global Connectivity and Investment Stability,” with the participation of government officials, investors, financial institutions, and international companies.

The Chamber was represented by Second Vice Chairman of the Board Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba and Board Member Mohamed bin Mahdi Al-Ahbabi.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Chamber delegation held meetings with the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), in the presence of its President, Mammad Musayev, and Secretary-General Zia Hajli; the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), represented by its Executive Director, Yusif Abdullayev; and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA), represented by its Chairman of the Management Board, Orkhan Mammadov.

The meetings discussed strengthening economic and trade cooperation, exploring investment opportunities in sectors including agriculture, industry and banking, promoting Azerbaijani products in the Qatari market, and identifying new areas of cooperation. The delegation stressed the importance of the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council in fostering cooperation among businesspeople from both sides, increasing reciprocal business visits, and strengthening partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

During the meeting with KOBIA, its Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said the Joint Business Council represents an important platform for business cooperation, noting that its next meeting will be held in Azerbaijan the sidelines of the forum, the Chamber delegation met with Minister of Economy and Industry of the Syrian Arab Republic, H E Mohamed Nidal Al-Shaar. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen private-sector relations and attract Qatari investments to Syria across a number of key sectors.

In statements, Al-Athba said Qatar Chamber's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening engagement with the Azerbaijani business community and exploring cooperation and investment opportunities. He highlighted the importance of continued communication and reciprocal visits in supporting trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Al-Ahbabi said the forum provided an important international platform to discuss the future of investment and economic partnerships and explore economic and investment developments in Azerbaijan and the region. He noted that the Chamber's participation provided an opportunity to engage with Azerbaijani institutions and companies and identify investment opportunities that could lead to new private-sector partnerships.