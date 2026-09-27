MOPH Wraps Up 12Th Qatari Patient Safety Week

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), concluded the 12th Qatar Patient Safety Week, held from 17 to 23 September under the theme "Safe Care for Non-communicable Diseases" and the slogan "Safe Care for Life!". The week brought together governmental, semi-governmental and private healthcare institutions, academic institutions, civil-society organisations, and relevant entities, alongside patients and their families.

The activities focused on promoting safe practices throughout the care journey for people living with non-communicable diseases, from prevention, screening, early detection and diagnosis through treatment and medication management, to long-term follow-up and continuity of care.

Acting Director of the Healthcare Quality Department at the MOPH, Dr. Ameena Ibrahim Al Fakhroo said that the success of the 12th edition was the result of strong partnership, cross-sectoral collaboration among all participating entities, and shared responsibility. She added that the Ministry's efforts since 2014 had helped strengthen a culture of safety and quality and support resilient, learning health systems.

The programme included illuminating 24 landmarks and public buildings in orange for World Patient Safety Day, as well as a multilingual media and awareness campaign on prevention, the safe use of medicines and reducing risks associated with non-communicable diseases.

An awareness and health event at the Ministry's main building attracted more than 200 participants. It included medication reconciliation, clinical medication reviews, health checks, body composition analysis, and awareness activities on nutrition, vaccinations, smoking cessation, mental health, physical activity, and patient safety. The event also honoured the winners of the "Step Challenge 2026".

The programme further featured a specialised webinar titled "Enhancing Patient Safety and Quality of Care Across the Non-communicable Disease Care Journey", attended by approximately 1,442 experts, healthcare professionals and representatives of relevant entities.

The webinar explored ways to advance safe, equitable and person-centred care across the different stages of the care journey for people living with non-communicable diseases. At the conclusion of the webinar, a set of strategic priorities for advancing patient safety was highlighted, including prevention and early detection, diagnostic safety, integrated and person-centred care, medication safety, digital health, data and innovation, resilient health systems, leadership and governance, and strengthening data-driven learning health systems.

Speakers represented WHO/EMRO, the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), Qatar University, Hamad Medical Corporation, as well as patient representatives and the Qatar Cancer Society.

The programme also featured a specialised international online workshop, held in collaboration with the BMJ Group, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and Hamad Medical Corporation. The workshop provided practical guidance on improving and publishing research in line with recognised academic standards.

Healthcare institutions across Qatar organised additional awareness and educational activities for patients and healthcare professionals, helping to extend the reach of the week's message and strengthen participation across the healthcare system. The MOPH supported these efforts through guidance, information and participation in several activities.

The Qatar Patient Safety Week formed part of the MOPH's ongoing efforts to promote patient safety and high-quality healthcare, reduce preventable harm, and ensure safe care for people living with non-communicable diseases.

MoPH Qatari Patient Safety Week Qatar health