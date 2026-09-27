Azerbaijan Honors Memory Of Martyrs Of Second Karabakh War With Minute Of Silence
The movement of all vehicles on highways was stopped at 12:00, and signals were sounded from ships and trains.
To note, according to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day is annually marked on September 27 in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
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