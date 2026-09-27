Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Honors Memory Of Martyrs Of Second Karabakh War With Minute Of Silence


2026-09-27 04:17:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance (September 27), a minute of silence was observed throughout Azerbaijan to honor the memory of the Martyrs of the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

The movement of all vehicles on highways was stopped at 12:00, and signals were sounded from ships and trains.

To note, according to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day is annually marked on September 27 in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN27092026000187011040ID1111721385



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search