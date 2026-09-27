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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Victory Park With First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)


2026-09-27 04:17:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Victory Park with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on his social media pages.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of Remembrance Day."

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Trend News Agency

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