403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Victory Park With First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Victory Park with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on his social media pages.
The post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of Remembrance Day."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment