Goa Travel Guide: Palolem To Butterfly - 5 Beaches For Stunning Clear Blue-Water Escape

While Goa is known for its beaches, all beaches are not the same. If you want to go past crowded beaches and explore beaches with clearer blue water and white sand, here are some beautiful beaches that you must visit in South Goa.

Among South Goa's most picturesque beaches is Palolem, whose crescent shape, white sand, and blue bay flanked by two headlands make it a beautiful sight. This relatively protected spot can make the waters of the sea very tempting for visitors when the weather is good. Of the beaches featured here, this is one of the more easily accessible beaches since there is a Canacona railway station about 3 km away.

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This is another beach ideal for tourists who like solitude since the 3 km long beach is surrounded by palms and casuarinas trees. Nevertheless, swimming at the beach is discourages because it poses dangers.

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Hidden in the Canacona area, Butterfly Beach is a small and hidden cove located amid lush green surroundings. This beach can be reached through boat rides from nearby beaches like Palolem and Agonda; the other route is through a hard forest trek to the beach site. It is its seclusion that adds to the beauty of the place.

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Cola is a name given to Khola Beach. It is unique since it has a freshwater lagoon alongside the Arabian Sea. The freshwater lagoon is famous for its stunning blue-green look and is referred to as Blue or Emerald Lagoon. Cola beach is also hidden in hills.

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Galgibaga is another South Goa beach that is famous for its natural setting. This is one of the quietest South Goa beaches. It has lesser commertial activities compared to other bustling beaches in Goa.

Important:“Clear water” does not mean it always remains like that. There may be changes in water clarity due to rains, tides, and waves.

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