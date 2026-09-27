NAMLC Discusses Enhancing Cooperation With Syria's CASI

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee (NAMLC) discussed enhancing international cooperation, exchanging expertise, and building capacity with Syria's Central Authority for Supervision and Inspection (CASI).

The meeting was held between NAMLC Secretary Mohammed Sareea Rashid Al Kaabi and Head of CASI Amer Al Ali, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting addressed a number of issues related to strengthening the framework for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and corruption.

The two sides also discussed the distribution of roles and responsibilities among national entities in preparation for the mutual evaluation, as well as coordination requirements during the evaluation stages, addressing capacity building and the qualification of national personnel to enhance the readiness of relevant entities and the effectiveness of the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing system.

The meeting addressed NAMLC's role in coordinating with competent national authorities to develop and implement policies and activities to combating money laundering linked to corruption crimes, where discussions covered cooperation mechanisms with the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) to coordinate national efforts in implementing the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and the national strategy for promoting integrity, transparency, and corruption prevention, emphasizing the importance of these efforts and their vital role in preventing and combating financial crimes, safeguarding the financial system, and fostering integrity and transparency.

Regarding international cooperation, the two sides discussed the importance of exchanging expertise and benefiting from international experience and best practices, in line with the NAMLC's priorities and plans. They also tackled opportunities for future cooperation in training and capacity building.

The meeting is part of NAMLC's efforts to strengthen international coordination and cooperation, in addition to supporting the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) countries in preparing for the mutual evaluation phase. The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and benefit from Qatar's experience in this area as a model to follow, which strengthens efforts to address corruption and financial crimes across the region.