Youth Forum Delivers Joint Justice Statement In Abu Dhabi Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiYoung delegates have presented the outcomes of the inaugural Young Voices for Justice Youth Forum to the UAE Ministry of Justice as the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice opened in Abu Dhabi.
The handover on Saturday placed youth recommendations before the six-day UN gathering after 62 young people from around the world spent two days developing proposals on crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law. Half of the forum participants - 31 - represented Youth Councils across the UAE through cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority.
Participants completed a Joint Youth Statement on Friday, drawing together priorities and recommendations developed during discussions on challenges affecting younger generations. The statement was built from a zero draft prepared by members of Generation Justice, or GenJust, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime initiative established to strengthen youth participation in preparations for the Congress and its follow-up.
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