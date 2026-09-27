Youth Forum Delivers Joint Justice Statement In Abu Dhabi Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Young delegates have presented the outcomes of the inaugural Young Voices for Justice Youth Forum to the UAE Ministry of Justice as the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice opened in Abu Dhabi.

The handover on Saturday placed youth recommendations before the six-day UN gathering after 62 young people from around the world spent two days developing proposals on crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law. Half of the forum participants - 31 - represented Youth Councils across the UAE through cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority.

Participants completed a Joint Youth Statement on Friday, drawing together priorities and recommendations developed during discussions on challenges affecting younger generations. The statement was built from a zero draft prepared by members of Generation Justice, or GenJust, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime initiative established to strengthen youth participation in preparations for the Congress and its follow-up.

<p>Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, received the forum's recommendations and outcomes during the opening-day programme at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The Congress began on September 26 and runs until October 1, bringing together government representatives, international organisations, civil society, academics, researchers, experts and youth.</p><p>Organisers said the forum was designed to move youth participation beyond observation by giving young delegates a route into international discussions and policy development. The recommendations are intended to inform Congress deliberations and the implementation of priorities associated with the Abu Dhabi Declaration, the political outcome guiding international cooperation on crime prevention and criminal justice.</p>See also Ajman Municipality secures four 2026 Stevie honours <p>Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Assistant Undersecretary for the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice and General Coordinator of the Congress, told participants that youth perspectives would be reflected in the Abu Dhabi Declaration. He said the forum gave young people an opportunity to shape approaches to crime prevention and criminal justice rather than simply observe negotiations.</p><p>The forum, held on September 24 and 25, used design-thinking methods to help participants identify problems, develop ideas and test possible responses. Groups refined their proposals on the second day before project-pitch sessions and the preparation of the joint statement.</p><p>Discussions drew on the Generation Justice Global Blueprint for Action, which emerged from regional youth consultations held in 2025. The blueprint addresses crime prevention, access to justice, digital safety, gender-responsive justice, human rights education and the responsible use of emerging technologies. GenJust was launched by UNODC in 2024 to create formal avenues for younger people to contribute to the preparations for the 15th Crime Congress.</p><p>The wider Congress has drawn representatives from more than 97 countries, including more than 32 justice and interior ministers, according to organisers. Around 5,000 participants are attending, with discussions spanning organised and transnational crime, cybercrime, online fraud, human and drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism financing and environmental crime.</p><p>Technology is also a central part of the programme, with delegates examining electronic evidence, virtual assets, financial technologies and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in criminal justice. The Congress is being held under the theme of accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law while protecting people and the planet and advancing the 2030 Agenda in the digital age.</p>See also Jordan exports to UAE surge in first half <p>Youth participation continues beyond the forum. Generation Justice has a dedicated exhibition platform at the Congress, while Youth Lab sessions on September 26 and 27 are examining artificial intelligence and misinformation, climate change and crime, digital trust and the culture of lawfulness, crime prevention and health, and community approaches to preventing forced marriage and related crimes.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>