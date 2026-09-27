China Commits To US Coal Purchases After Summit Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">China has agreed to buy at least 10 million metric tonnes of US coal in 2027 and the same amount in 2028, adding a concrete energy commitment to a wider package reached during President Donald Trump's talks with President Xi Jinping in Washington.

The White House disclosed the coal pledge after Xi's three-day state visit, alongside an agreement to pursue more favourable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction. The measures are being advanced through the US-China Board of Trade, a bilateral mechanism established at the leaders' May summit in Beijing and put into operation during the Washington meetings.

The tariff discussions cover US exports including agricultural products, fish and seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics and medical devices. On the other side, Chinese goods identified for potentially more favourable treatment include small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children's car seats.

The Board of Trade also created a working group to address market-access barriers affecting agriculture, an area that has remained central to negotiations between Washington and Beijing. The White House did not specify when the proposed tariff changes would take effect or provide product-by-product rates.

The tariff truce was extended by two months, shifting its expiry from November 10 to January 10, 2027, and giving negotiators additional time to seek a broader economic settlement. Bessent said before the summit that the extension would preserve the détente while talks continued. The limited duration underscored that the latest agreements did not settle the wider tariff relationship or remove the possibility of renewed friction after the new deadline.

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The coal undertaking would amount to at least 20 million tonnes over the two years if fully implemented. It gives the Trump administration a measurable purchase commitment as it seeks to expand overseas markets for US energy producers and follows the president's push to increase domestic coal output.

Trade tensions have eased from the sharp escalation that marked much of 2025, but several major disputes remain unresolved. The existing tariff truce had been due to expire in November, while officials on both sides have continued negotiations over market access, strategic goods and the implementation of commitments made at earlier talks.

Washington and Beijing also established a Board of Investment during Xi's visit. The White House said the body would provide a structured government-to-government channel for discussing investment opportunities and obstacles affecting commercially significant projects.

Rare earths and other critical minerals remain a separate point of negotiation. The White House said the two governments would continue working on US concerns about supply-chain shortages, with the aim of returning shipment levels to what it described as appropriate levels. No detailed timetable or quantitative commitment on those supplies was announced.

The economic package accompanied broader talks between Trump and Xi on September 24. China's Foreign Ministry said the two leaders agreed to work towards what they called a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity. Xi said cooperation should remain the mainstay of the relationship while competition is kept within limits and differences are managed.

The leaders also addressed energy beyond coal. Trump urged Xi to increase China's production of refined petroleum products to help stabilise global supply, according to the White House. The statement did not announce a specific Chinese production target arising from that request.

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Technology formed another part of the discussions. The two governments agreed to continue dialogue on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, as officials seek channels for communication on safety risks while maintaining sharply different positions on technological competition and export controls.

The summit followed preparatory economic talks in New York between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Those discussions focused on trade, critical minerals and other issues ahead of Xi's arrival in Washington.