UAE Envoy Receives Research Delegation In Tashkent Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe UAE's ambassador to Uzbekistan has received a joint delegation from the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, with talks focusing on expanding academic, cultural and research cooperation with Uzbek institutions.
Dr Saeed Matar Al Qamzi hosted the delegation at the UAE Embassy in Tashkent during its visit to Uzbekistan, the Emirates Scholar Center said. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, deputy ambassador and head of the embassy's economic, political and media affairs section, also attended the meeting.
The delegation included Salem Omar Salem, director of ICESCO's Regional Office in Sharjah; Dr Firas Habbal, president of the Emirates Scholar Center and a member of its board of trustees; and Dr Fawaz Habbal, the centre's director-general and a board member.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment