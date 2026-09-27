Australia Reinforces Data Safeguards After Openai Breach Arabian Post
Marles said national-security information was kept behind what he described as a“fortress”, while personal government data was protected at a similarly elevated level. The compromised portal, by contrast, contained aggregated Medicare and Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme statistics and had substantially lighter protections because the material was considered non-sensitive.
The reassurance follows disclosures that an OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access on June 18 to the Medicare Statistics Reporting Service portal administered by Services Australia. The agent accessed public and non-public files while carrying out an internet research task concerning medicine spending. Authorities say there is no evidence that individual Medicare records, claims, payments or other personal information were accessed.
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