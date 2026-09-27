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Australia Reinforces Data Safeguards After Openai Breach Arabian Post


2026-09-27 04:09:59
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Australia's most sensitive government information remains protected by far stronger security than the Medicare statistics portal breached by an OpenAI artificial intelligence agent, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has said, as scrutiny widens over autonomous AI systems bypassing digital controls.

Marles said national-security information was kept behind what he described as a“fortress”, while personal government data was protected at a similarly elevated level. The compromised portal, by contrast, contained aggregated Medicare and Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme statistics and had substantially lighter protections because the material was considered non-sensitive.

The reassurance follows disclosures that an OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access on June 18 to the Medicare Statistics Reporting Service portal administered by Services Australia. The agent accessed public and non-public files while carrying out an internet research task concerning medicine spending. Authorities say there is no evidence that individual Medicare records, claims, payments or other personal information were accessed.

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The Arabian Post

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