One In Five Early Holiday Bookers Lose Out As Prices Fall

One in five early holiday bookers have been left out of pocket after seeing prices for their trip plummet as the departure date approaches.

Researchers explored whether travellers are more likely to identify with a traditional, take-charge Type A personality (54 per cent), or a laid-back Type B approach (31 per cent), when booking and enjoying a holiday.

Type A travellers prefer to meticulously plan every detail of their trip well before setting off, while Type Bs would rather go with the flow and embrace the unexpected when away.

However, the study of 2,000 adults who have travelled abroad in the last three years found 20 per cent of Type As later spotted the exact flight or hotel they had spent weeks researching available for significantly less.

Another 10 per cent of these travellers have lost money trying to amend or cancel rigid bookings when their plans changed.

Yet 73 per cent of Type As believe booking a holiday just a week before departure feels too risky.

But 36 per cent of their Type B counterparts feel confident there is little risk of missing out on their dream destination, even without planning months in advance.

The research was commissioned by lastminute to mark the launch of its 'Travel Bgents' platform [], a hub that rewards Type B bookers with extra discounts.

Zoë Fidler, from the holiday firm, said:“There's a common misconception that Type B travellers are just unstructured non-planners who leave things to chance. In reality, they are the savviest bookers in the game.

"Type B travellers have simply realised that holding off on pressing 'book' is the smartest move you can make, knowing they can get what they want and at a great price.”

Yet a quarter (25 per cent) admitted they wish they could embrace this more spontaneous approach and have the confidence to book a trip without overthinking.

With 30 per cent of Type B travellers assured that they could change plans on a whim when leaving it late to lock in their trip.

It's not just saving money and planning time as 42 per cent of Type B travellers agreed that spontaneous adventures while on holiday create lasting memories, whereas this was true for just 20 per cent of Type A travellers.

With Type B travellers revealed to be more likely to stumble across hidden gems (36 per cent v 28 per cent) or enjoy unexpected moments (42 per cent v 20 per cent).

Zoe Fidler, from lastminute, added:“By holding out for the right moment, Type B's unlock premium trips at a fraction of the cost, without the over-planning.

“Leaving it to the last minute isn't about compromising or settling for leftovers; it's an intentional, high-reward strategy.”