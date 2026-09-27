Trump Rejects Iran's Seven-Day Roadmap As Tehran Seeks Return To Talks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has rejected an Iranian seven-day roadmap aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear negotiations, while Tehran has called for a return to diplomacy through intermediaries, according to US and Iranian officials cited in media reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in New York that Tehran had conveyed the proposal to Washington through mediators. Under the plan, if certain US conditions were met, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened at the end of seven days and negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme would resume.

Araghchi said the proposal was based on the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States on June 17.

He said the seven-day timetable would begin the day after Washington accepted the proposal.

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian proposal calls for measures by Washington during the seven-day period to create conditions for renewed ceasefire talks and an easing of maritime restrictions.

The plan also envisages the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on the seventh day and the immediate resumption of nuclear negotiations.

Reports citing The New York Times said Tehran also wants a halt to fighting on several regional fronts, including Lebanon and Gaza, as part of the proposed arrangement.

The reported demands include the release of frozen Iranian assets, relief from oil sanctions and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Trump had rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and told aides that he expected US bombing of Iran to resume after the November midterm elections.

The report said Trump remained focused on securing an agreement that would dismantle Iran's nuclear programme.

The report comes as Washington and Tehran continue indirect contacts through mediators. Al Jazeera reported that a White House official described the discussions conducted through intermediaries as“positive and constructive,” while The New York Times reported, citing a US official, that Washington was not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

The June understanding between Iran and the United States had provided a framework for a temporary easing of the conflict and a period for negotiations.

Al Jazeera reported that the arrangement included a 60-day period during which ships could pass through the Strait of Hormuz without paying tolls, while negotiations were to continue. The understanding later broke down.

Iran has continued to signal that it is prepared to return to diplomacy if Washington takes concrete steps.

Reuters previously reported that Tehran had conveyed a proposal through mediators on September 16 and said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eased military pressure and lifted its blockade of Iranian ports.

sa