Afghanistan A Qualifies For Asian Games Quarter-Finals

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan A have qualified for the quarter-finals of the men's cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Sayed Nasim Sadat, spokesperson for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Pajhwok Afghan News that Afghanistan A will take on India in the quarter-final on Monday.

According to reports, Afghanistan A booked their place in the quarter-finals after the match between Japan and Nepal ended without a result due to persistent rain on Saturday.

Earlier, Afghanistan A defeated Japan by 48 runs in their first match of the tournament, while Nepal beat Afghanistan A by five wickets.

The 20th Asian Games kicked off on September 19 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya city, with 45 Asian countries, including Afghanistan, competing in 41 sports.

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