Afghan Bodybuilding Official Gets International Judging Licence

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ABFF) says its technical and professional deputy, Ustad Sediq Shaheem, has obtained an international judging licence.

The federation said in a statement today that Shaheem obtained the international judging licence on the sidelines of the 58th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships.

The 58th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships are currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand.

The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports said three Afghan athletes won silver medals at the competition on Friday.

Baitullah Zadran won silver in the under-75kg category, Yaser Samir Ehsan in the over-75kg category and Abdul Shakoor Payman in the over-80kg category.

The source added that Ahmad Seir Soltani finished fourth in the over-75kg category, while Ahmad Zia Karimi secured fourth place in the 70kg category.

A 13-member Afghan team is representing the country at the bodybuilding and fitness championships.

According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, the competition began on September 22 in Bangkok with the participation of 24 countries and will continue until September 28.

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