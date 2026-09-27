AI 'Can Produce Books In Minutes, But Cannot Replace Authors'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Artificial intelligence (AI) can produce books in minutes, but it cannot supply emotion or perspective that makes an author's work distinctive, Mohammed al-Qassabi said at a Qatar National Library (QNL) event on Saturday.

Speaking to Gulf Times at the third edition of the library's“Write to Inspire: Books and Authors” programme, author and AI specialist al-Qassabi said that the question for writers is how to use the technology without handing over the thinking behind a book.

“It depends on how we use the tools, not the tool itself,” he said.

Authors bring their own perspective to a work, al-Qassabi stated, whether they are telling a story or sharing knowledge.

That perspective, he stressed, cannot be produced by a prompt alone.

To illustrate how easily the tools can generate material, he said:“I can, with one prompt, generate 30 books in just five minutes.”

However, producing pages quickly was different from writing a book shaped by lived experience.

“Humans have emotions, which AI lacks,” he said.

Al-Qassabi suggested that writers use AI to organise ideas or explore a book's design and cover, while retaining responsibility for the words and decisions that make the work their own.

“In these events, we discuss how AI can help you and not replace you,” he said.

His advice to young people who rely heavily on the technology was direct:“Don't make AI replace your thinking. Just utilise these tools to help you improve your ideas.”

The issue, al-Qassabi said, is less how often people use AI and more what they ask it to do for them.

The programme, held under the theme Books & Authors in the Age of AI in Qatar, brought authors, publishers and creative professionals together to examine AI's effect on publishing in Qatar and internationally.

Participants discussed its practical uses alongside questions of ethics, authenticity and human creativity.

Dr Lulwa Almisned and Dr Emad Abdul-Latif presented a joint research paper, Gulf Novelists' Attitudes Toward the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Novel Writing.

A panel on opportunities and challenges in the book industry brought together Roza Publishing House chief executive Dr Aisha Jassim al-Kuwari, novelist and researcher Dr Faisal al-Ansari, Turki Kareem Alshammari from the Ministry of Culture, and Qatar Computing Research Institute engineer Dr Hamdy Mubarak.

The panel considered practical uses of AI in publishing workflows and the ethical boundaries of assisted writing, reflecting the event's focus on technology without losing human creativity.

Qatar Debate also hosted a discussion on whether all AI-generated content should be required to carry a standard, internationally recognised label.

The question put disclosure and the reader's ability to identify AI-produced work alongside the creative concerns raised during the programme.

Senior QNL librarian Haya al-Sheeb said that the aim is to connect established publishing practices with emerging digital tools.

“AI is an active force reshaping how we cultivate and distribute knowledge,” she said.

The library wants authors and publishers to use it ethically“without ever losing the authentic human creativity that lies at the heart of every great book”, she added.

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