Qiyada To Extend Youth Engagement With Leadership Programmes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qiyada, a Qatar Foundation (QF) initiative for youth engagement and leadership training, is set to expand its involvement with young people beyond its annual conference, an official told Gulf Times.

“The conference was intended to serve as the starting point of a longer journey rather than a standalone two-day event,” said Sulaiman T Bah, Wellness and Spiritual Life Lead at QF Higher Education.“We have plans for additional workshops, a leadership incubator and mentorship opportunities to build a year-round community of young leaders.”

The two-day Qiyada conference concluded at Multaqa (The Student Centre) in Education City yesterday.

“Qiyada is a journey and the leadership and personal transformation do not happen overnight,” Bah said.“The initiative aims to maintain regular engagement with participants and help develop a community of young people who can work together to address challenges facing their generation.”

Among the planned post-Qiyada activities are additional workshops and a leadership incubator that will pair selected young participants with mentors.

The programme is intended to develop a cohort of young people over the coming year and strengthen connections among participants ahead of the next Qiyada conference.

Bah said that the organisers have used feedback from participants at last year's event to shape this year's programme, highlighting the importance of listening directly to young people and responding to the issues they identify.

Qiyada is aimed primarily at young people aged 17-24, a period Bah described as a critical stage of identity formation and decision-making about education, careers and the future.

“The initiative seeks to provide participants with opportunities to learn practical frameworks, ask questions, engage with peers and develop the confidence to contribute positively to their communities,” the official noted.

The longer-term vision, Bah said, is for Qiyada to develop beyond its initial focus on young people in Qatar.

“While this year's programme is primarily aimed at the local youth community, we hope eventually to bring participants from across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and, later, from around the world,” he said.

“We wanted the first year or two to focus on the youth here in Qatar,” Bah said, adding that many of the challenges faced by young people in Qatar are likely to be shared by their peers across the region.

The organisers also envision a greater role for young people in shaping and presenting the conference itself.

In future editions, Qiyada hopes to provide more opportunities for participants to showcase their projects and initiatives, moving toward a model that is increasingly“by youth” as well as for youth.

This year's conference theme, Guided by Faith, Thriving in a Changing World, addresses challenges affecting young people across several areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, mental and psychological wellbeing, economic and financial pressures, geopolitical developments, and religious and spiritual questions.

Bah said that the conference brought together speakers in formats including keynote sessions, fireside chats and workshops, with the aim of giving participants both inspiration and practical tools.

The post-conference programme is therefore expected to build on those discussions, keeping participants connected with mentors and peers and creating opportunities for continued learning and collaboration throughout the year.

“We want to keep on engaging them so that we are frequently meeting and building a community,” Bah said.

Qiyada Qatar Foundation youth leadership Qatar QF youth engagement leadership development Qatar