Credibility Of International Legal System Depends On Its Consistent Application, Emphasises Al Ansari

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has participated in a high-level meeting on upholding international law, held on the margin of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In his remarks during the meeting, Dr. Al Ansari affirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of international law, particularly the sovereign equality of states and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He voiced belief that the credibility of the international legal system depends on its consistent application, free from selectivity or double standards.

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Dr. Al Ansari emphasized the importance of accountability for violations of international law, foremost among them the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He went on saying that restoring confidence in international institutions requires halting the ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, who continue to suffer daily from the expansion of the occupation and the denial of their most basic rights to life, whether through restrictions on aid delivery, ongoing assassinations and daily targeting, or attacks on paramedics, aid workers, and journalists, while also ensuring that perpetrators do not escape punishment.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had clearly articulated this principle in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, when he called upon the international community to demonstrate its seriousness in upholding values ​​and the rule of law, emphasizing that law must apply equally to all; otherwise, it loses its meaning when enforced against the weak while the strong are exempted.

Dr. Al Ansari explained that the State of Qatar's principled positions, which are in line with international law and international legitimacy, are closely linked to its diplomatic approach, noting that mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes constitute a firm pillar of Qatari foreign policy.

He pointed out that Qatar's efforts extend beyond mediation and facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties to reach peaceful solutions; they also encompass providing humanitarian responses to alleviate suffering caused by wars and natural disasters, as well as supporting human development efforts in numerous countries across the region and beyond.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that peace is not a task that a single state or group of states can monopolize or claim exclusive stewardship over; rather, it is a mission for the entire world. He highlighted the necessity of enhancing joint action and designing global peace supply chains whereby the components of peace are created and assembled through multilateral mechanisms and international partnerships for the benefit of all humanity.