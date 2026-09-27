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Qatar Condemns Military Escalation Against Ethiopian Federal Forces

Qatar Condemns Military Escalation Against Ethiopian Federal Forces


2026-09-27 04:01:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has condemned the military escalation against the Ethiopian federal forces, considering it a serious threat to the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, as well as to security and stability in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the escalation and hostilities, the protection of civilians, and adherence to the Pretoria Peace Agreement. In this context, the State of Qatar reaffirmed its full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in Ethiopia, paving the way for resolving all disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

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The Peninsula

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