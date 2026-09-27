Malaysia's State Fund Targets $3.7B To Channel Into Green Energy 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's state-owned investment firm Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) plans to direct 15 billion ringgit (around $3.68 billion) into green and climate transition assets by 2030, alongside 500 million ringgit targeted for social impact initiatives.

The targets were outlined in PNB's newly unveiled Sustainability Framework 2026, which sets out the fund's approach to sustainability and long-term value creation.

"In an increasingly complex global environment, sustainability has become even more important to protecting long-term value," PNB said in a statement.

Geopolitical uncertainty, economic shifts and climate-related risks could have implications for businesses and investments, and ultimately the financial future of Malaysians, it added.

The commitments reflect the fund's broader approach to capital allocation, aimed not only at generating sustainable financial returns but also supporting the transition towards a more resilient economy, expanding opportunities and investing in society.