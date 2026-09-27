QT Chairman Commends Progress, Resilience Of Qatar's Tourism Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, said that Qatar's tourism sector has had a journey marked by progress, resilience, and transformation throughout 2026.

In a statement marking World Tourism Day 2026, he added,“World Tourism Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of tourism and its role in creating long-term economic and social value for our country. As the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Qatar's resilience is rooted in forward planning, preparedness and sustained investment in people and national capabilities. These principles continue to guide our development and are equally reflected in the progress of Qatar's tourism sector.

This spirit of collaboration extends across the GCC. As Qatar continues its role as GCC Tourism Capital in 2026, we remain committed to advancing greater regional cooperation and a more integrated tourism landscape across the Gulf. Joint tourism offerings, progress towards the unified GCC tourism visa and coordinated promotion across priority international markets will help facilitate more seamless travel across the region, broaden its appeal to international visitors and reinforce the GCC's collective presence on the global tourism landscape.

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He explained that the theme of this year's World Tourism Day, 'Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism', reflects a transformation already taking shape in Qatar. Technology is increasingly enhancing every stage of the visitor journey, from digital entry through Hayya to destination discovery, trip planning and access to experiences.

He added that Visit Qatar's use of generative AI is enabling more intuitive and personalised engagement with travellers, while its digital platforms are making it easier to discover events, attractions and activities across the country. The development of tools that simplify access to information and ticketing forms part of our wider ambition to deliver a seamless, digitally enabled visitor journey and ensure Qatar remains responsive to the changing expectations of travellers.

“As we look towards 2027, our focus remains on building a competitive, innovative and future-ready tourism sector that creates lasting value for Qatar. This means continuing to diversify and enrich our tourism offering, from culture and entertainment to sport, wellness and culinary experiences, while ensuring service excellence at every touchpoint of the visitor journey,” he said.“Equally important is investing in the people behind those experiences, strengthening skills and capabilities across the industry through initiatives such as the Service Excellence Academy and supporting the development of a highly skilled tourism workforce,” he added.”

Guided by Qatar National Vision 2030, these efforts will support economic diversification, attract investment and create opportunities for private-sector growth, while advancing Qatar's position as a globally connected destination.” His Excellency affirmed.“I extend my sincere appreciation to our partners in Qatar, across the region and internationally, whose contributions remain fundamental to achieving this shared ambition,” he concluded.