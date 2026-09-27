'Eat Spain, Drink Spain' Campaign Brings Spanish Flavours To Lulu Mall Giardino Pearl

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Eat Spain, Drink Spain campaign continued its celebration of Spanish cuisine and products in Qatar with a special live cooking event held at LuLu Mall Giardino Pearl on September 23 at 6.30pm.

The event was organised as part of the second edition of the Eat Spain, Drink Spain campaign, presented by the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain in Doha in collaboration with ICEX Spain Trade & Investment.

The event was attended by H E Teresa M Puerta González, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Spain in Qatar, along with Spanish trade officials, LuLu officials and members of the media.

Adding to the experience, three chefs conducted live cooking demonstrations, showcasing the flavours, ingredients and culinary traditions of Spain. Guests had the opportunity to experience Spanish cuisine through the preparation of popular dishes and learn more about the versatility of Spanish ingredients.

As part of the campaign, LuLu Hypermarket highlighted a wide range of Spanish products, including cheese and other natural products sourced from Spain, such as vegetables, fruits and olives.

The initiative provided shoppers and visitors with an opportunity to discover and experience authentic Spanish flavours available at LuLu.

Speaking about the campaign, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Spain in Qatar, highlighted the close connection between Spanish cuisine, culture and the way people come together around food.

“Today is about Spain, about the things we do the best, which is cooking. You make everyone feel comfortable around food, around family, around friends. And it's a way of showing how Spain works and how Spain enjoys.”

She further noted the connection between the campaign and the LuLu Spanish Food Festival, highlighting the variety of Spanish products being showcased.

“It's an event that is framed in the commercial policy of Spain. But it's obviously very linked to the LuLu Spanish Food Festival.

“We are showcasing mostly cheese, but also natural products that are grown in Spain. It includes several types of vegetables, fruits, olives and fish.”

The Eat Spain, Drink Spain campaign brings together hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and speciality food outlets across Qatar, offering residents an opportunity to discover Spanish cuisine through food promotions, tastings, cooking demonstrations and other activations.