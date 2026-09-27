Civil Service Bureau, Moehe To Launch Career Guidance Programme In September

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), is set to launch the National Career Guidance Programme in September 2026 to raise students' awareness of career opportunities and future labour market needs.

The programme aims to familiarise students, parents and career counsellors with academic specialisations and career paths that are expected to be in demand. It will also help students identify their interests and abilities at an early age and connect them with suitable educational and professional opportunities.

Through the initiative, the two entities seek to promote early career awareness and help young people make informed and confident decisions about their future.