CM Yadav Demolishes Part Of His Ancestral Home In Ujjain For Simhastha 2028 Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ujjain, Sep 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday personally initiated development work for Simhastha 2028 by wielding a pickaxe (locally known as gainti) at his ancestral home in Ujjain's Abdalpura area.

An emotional CM Yadav said that sacrificing personal property is difficult but essential for the public good and the larger cause of development.

The Chief Minister visited the house linked to his birthplace and childhood memories, performed traditional prayers outside, and then used a pickaxe to demolish a portion of the structure.

Approximately 2.90 metres of the house, built by his grandfather Ramchandra Yadav in 1974, falls under the road-widening project.

His sister, Kalawati Yadav, Chairperson of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, also has about 3.8 metres of her adjoining property affected.

“It is natural to feel emotional when one has to demolish the house where one was born, grew up and played. But if it is necessary for Simhastha, this sacrifice for development must be made,” CM Yadav said.

He added that the entire nation is watching how people are voluntarily setting their houses back for the convenience of others.

The road-widening project covers a 730-metre stretch from Khajur Wali Masjid to Ganesh Chowk, which will be expanded to a uniform width of 15 metres at an estimated cost of Rs 9.80 crore.

A total of 272 buildings have been marked for the work. Ujjain, with a population of around eight lakh, is preparing to host nearly 40 crore visitors during the Simhastha Mahaparv in 2028.

The Chief Minister recalled that since winning his first election at Science College and later contesting for the posts of Joint Secretary and President, he has always believed in leading by example.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an exemplary figure who rises above personal interests and prioritises rules, laws and good governance.

CM Yadav thanked the people of Ujjain for their cooperation, noting that residents from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities have voluntarily set back even their places of worship without discrimination. This, he said, builds trust in the government and reflects the true spirit of Ujjain.

The impact on the Chief Minister's ancestral home forms part of a broader urban transformation aimed at upgrading roads, traffic systems and infrastructure ahead of the mega religious congregation.