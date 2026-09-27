'Elephants Have Returned To Forest': PM Modi Highlights Assam's Conservation Efforts In Mann Ki Baat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, highlighted wildlife conservation initiatives in Assam, including efforts that have helped elephants return to a forest area after years and a programme that has helped revive the population of the endangered pygmy hog.

PM Modi underlined the broader importance of protecting the environment, saying conservation efforts strengthen the ecosystems that sustain life.

“When we protect the environment, we are not only protecting trees, plants, and wildlife. We are also strengthening the entire ecosystem that sustains life. Certain initiatives taking place in different parts of the country are bringing forth this sentiment beautifully,” he said.

Highlighting the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, PM Modi said the region had once been home to elephants, but increasing human encroachment on forest land had forced the animals to move away.

“In Assam, there is the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary. There was a time when this area was home to elephants. But gradually, human encroachment increased on forest land, and as a result, the elephants moved away from the area. Three years ago, this land was cleared of encroachments, and now, we are seeing remarkable results. The elephants have returned to this forest once again. Herds of elephants are once again being seen in the area where they had not been active for years,” he stated.

PM Modi also highlighted another conservation initiative in Assam aimed at protecting the pygmy hog, one of the world's smallest and rarest wild pigs, whose survival had once been under serious threat.

“Another beautiful effort in Assam has also been made. This effort is to save a very small animal, the pygmy hog. At one point, its very survival was under threat. A conservation programme was then started with just six pygmy hogs. They were resettled in the forest. The grasslands they depend on were also restored and improved,” he said.

PM Modi said the conservation programme had produced encouraging results, with the pygmy hog population increasing substantially.

“Today, because of this programme, the number of pygmy hogs has grown to over 190.”

The Prime Minister's remarks highlighted how restoring habitats and addressing human encroachment can contribute to the revival of wildlife populations. He also linked such efforts to the broader message of environmental responsibility and public participation that he has emphasised while speaking about conservation and cleanliness.

The examples from Assam, PM Modi said, demonstrate that sustained conservation efforts can help restore ecosystems and bring threatened species back to habitats where they had once flourished.