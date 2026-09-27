Kriti Sanon Questions Women Safety In The Country This Daughter's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon decided to question women's safety in the country this Daughter's Day.

On Sunday, Kriti shared a heartfelt post on her official Instagram handle, in which she shed light on the constant fears a common woman lives with on a daily basis. From being scared to walk alone at night to constantly informing their loved ones about their whereabouts, she is always worried about her safety.

Kriti wrote on the photo-sharing app with a broken heart emoji, "This Daughter's Day, Imagine your daughter calling you saying, "I think I'm being followed by some men." Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in.. (sic)"

The 'Cocktail 2' actress added that the day women will be able to roam the streets without any fear of being assaulted, that day would be the real Daughter's Day.

"From sharing her live location, to carrying pepper spray, to booking a cab instead of walking, or calling someone just to feel safer, we have forced her to make this her lifestyle. The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted.. That is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day," she added.

"To every daughter who has ever called home and said, "I've reached." May you one day live in a world where you don't have to.. That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!," Kriti concluded the post.

Meanwhile, following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in Kalkaji, Hundreds of students, especially from Delhi University colleges, took to the streets demanding safer public spaces for women. They have been conducting marches under slogans such as "Hum Auratein Azaad Hain".