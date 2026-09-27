AI Steers Indian Tourism Boom, Sector Adds 8.46 Crore Jobs In 2024

Artificial intelligence and digital platforms are increasingly steering the Indian tourism sector, driving more personalised and seamless travel experiences alongside record domestic and international visitor traffic.

On World Tourism Day, government data shows the tourism sector contributed 5.22 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product and supported 8.46 crore jobs in 2023-24, establishing itself as a substantial contributor to economic growth, employment, and livelihoods.

According to official accounting figures from the Tourism Satellite Account cited by the Ministry of Tourism, employment in the sector grew from 6.94 crore in 2019-20 to 8.46 crore in 2023-24. Government records also show that Domestic Tourist Visits reached 428.55 crore in 2025, up from 67.7 crore in 2021, while Foreign Tourist Visits rose from 0.1 crore to 2.53 crore across the same timeline. Foreign exchange earnings from tourism climbed to Rs 2,76,831 crore in 2025 from Rs 63,978 crore in 2021.

The Evolving Traveller and the Role of AI

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "The future of tourism will be shaped not only by technology, but by how effectively we use it to understand and respond to the evolving traveller. Today's Indian traveller is increasingly seeking personalized, flexible and experience-led journeys, with greater interest in immersive experiences, wellness, spiritual tourism, adventure and premium travel."

Kale believes that digital innovation and AI can play a pivotal role in taking this forward by enabling such companies to better understand traveller preferences, simplify the holiday planning journey and create experiences that are more relevant and personalized.“As technology changes how travellers discover, plan, and experience the world, the tourism industry can combine digital intelligence with human insight. By embracing this transformation, we can shape a future where technology does not simply make travel easier, but makes it more enriching, accessible and connected for travellers across India and the world," Kale said.

Government Initiatives Bolstering Tourism

Alongside national platforms such as e-Visa, the Incredible India Digital Platform, and NIDHI+, the administration continues development work under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASHAD, cruise tourism, and tourism skill training to widen destination networks and strengthen local livelihoods.

Balancing AI with the Human Touch

SD Nandakumar, President & Country Head – Holidays & Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel, said, "Artificial Intelligence has moved beyond being simply a digital tool to becoming an increasingly important part of the customer journey, enabling personalization, faster responses and the ability to process an ever-growing range of travel choices. As AI evolves towards more autonomous and agentic capabilities, it has the potential to make travel planning and servicing even more intuitive and responsive."

However, Nandakumar also noted that the future of travel cannot be defined by technology alone. A holiday is a deeply personal decision, often involving significant time, investment and individual expectations. While AI can bring speed, intelligence and personalization at scale, human expertise provides the context, judgement and accountability that technology cannot replicate on its own.

"We see the greatest opportunity in a collaborative model where AI enhances human expertise rather than replaces it, combining technology-led convenience with expert curation and trusted guidance. As travel continues to demonstrate resilience despite the uncertainties of 2026, this balance between innovation and the human touch will be critical in building more confident and meaningful travel experiences," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)