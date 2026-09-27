Giriraj Singh Slams Owaisi, Says 'Some Jinnahs Have Been Born Again'

'Some Jinnahs have been born again': Singh on Owaisi

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive and the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on leaders in the opposition, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that "some Jinnahs have been born again".

"I keep saying that some Jinnahs have been born again. One of them is Owaisi. He is a barrister. He says SIR should not happen; they don't believe in the Constitution. Will Sharia law be implemented here? These are people who don't believe in the Constitution. And Owaisi is certainly, in their view, another form of Jinnah," Singh told ANI.

'Conspiring against India': Singh targets Gandhi family

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's remarks alleging "match-fixing" by the Election Commission (EC), Singh said that everything is fair only until he wins. "Look, a person like Rahul Gandhi, who calls it a celebration when they win in Kerala or Himachal, but calls it vote theft when they lose," the Union Minister said.

"What you did, your mother did too. Sonia Gandhi should be jailed. She voted in India without acquiring citizenship. She remained without citizenship for fifteen years. What love does she have for India? I think Rahul Gandhi and his mother together are conspiring against India. Why did Sonia ji not take citizenship for 15 years? The country wants to know this," he added.

When asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement demanding the removal of legal protection for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Singh said the Gandhi family was unable to accept Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. "No, Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, they don't like Narendra Modi because he is the son of a poor man. How can they accept it? They have lost 20 assembly elections, lost the Lok Sabha election three times, lost a hundred elections. They are unable to accept Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. Enough is enough; the Nehru family has ruled long enough through the queen's lineage. Now the son of the nation will rule."

On INDIA bloc meeting

On the upcoming India bloc meeting, Singh dismissed its significance, saying, "What will the alliance achieve? The public has voted, the public has given victory, and the people's victory is the constitutional victory here. Insulting people sitting in constitutional positions has become a fashion." The remarks come amid an ongoing political slugfest, with opposition parties raising concerns over the SIR exercise by the Election Commission. (ANI)

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