Azerbaijani Officials Pay Tribute At Victory Park Memorial On Remembrance Day (PHOTO)
Representatives of state and government bodies, as well as members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, have visited Victory Park.
Members of the public are also currently visiting the park.
The Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, lasted 44 days. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan's territories that had been under occupation were liberated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment