Mangrove Plantation Providing Livelihoods To Women In Sundarbans: PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) During the 138th episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how women who have lost their husbands to tiger attacks in West Bengal's Sundarbans, have found a renewed strength to lead lives by planting and nurturing mangrove trees in the forest.

Noting that our relationship with nature is not limited to protecting or preserving it, PM Modi said: "Many times when we care for nature, it also becomes a source of support and strength for our lives."

"In Sundarbans of West Bengal, some women are setting an inspiring example of a special bond with nature. These women from Jharkhali are growing and restoring Mangrove forests. Most of these are women whose husbands lost their lives in tiger attacks," he mentioned.

The Prime Minister mentioned that after losing their husbands, the Sundarbans became a source of livelihood and support for the women.

"The mangroves planted by these women are now becoming a natural shield for their villages. Moreover, by planting and caring for these mangroves, these women are also earning a livelihood," he added.

Further, PM Modi urged citizens to make efforts towards protecting the environment, safeguarding its rich diversity and respecting the balance of nature.

"Every such effort we make is our responsibility towards our future generations," he asserted.

Further, PM Modi also highlighted cleanliness initiatives being undertaken by young people and communities across the country during his address, saying such efforts were in keeping with Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness.

With October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, approaching, PM Modi recalled Gandhi's message on cleanliness and called for greater public participation in keeping the surroundings clean.

“My dear countrymen, 2nd October is just a few days away. It is the birth anniversary of our revered Bapu. Bapu gave us many mantras for life. Cleanliness is one of them. We often see many efforts related to cleanliness around us. These efforts are very inspiring and encouraging. On social media, too, such pictures, videos, and reels repeatedly draw our attention. In recent days, I have seen many such efforts,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of collective participation, the Prime Minister said individual initiatives could inspire wider community involvement.