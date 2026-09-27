Dudran: Kashmir's 'Milk Village' Where Traditional Fridges Keep Milk Fresh Without Electricity (WATCH)

A small village in Kashmir is drawing attention online for preserving an age-old dairy tradition that does not depend on modern refrigerators. Dudran, located in the Boniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, is known as the“Milk Village” because dairy farming and milk-based products have been part of the community's livelihood for generations.

Instead of relying on electricity-powered refrigerators, villagers use traditional structures known as Doud Khots, which function as natural refrigeration spaces. These small, cave-like structures are built using stone and wood and are generally located near natural springs, helping maintain a cool environment for storing milk and other perishable dairy products.

A video shared by content creator @ramandeep_onelife has brought renewed attention to the unique practice, showing visitors exploring the village and learning about its traditional method of preserving milk and dairy products.

How Dudran's Natural Refrigerators Work?

According to locals featured in the video, milk can be stored in these traditional structures for several days. The milk is then used to prepare products such as yoghurt, paneer and ghee.

Reports on Dudran's traditional practice say the Doud Khots use the naturally cool environment around springs rather than electricity. Villagers have reportedly used these structures for generations to preserve dairy products and, in some cases, other perishable food items.

The structures are made using stone and wood and are protected with fencing. Their design helps shield stored food from heat and animals while making use of the naturally cooler surroundings.

Why Dudran Is Called The 'Milk Village'

Dudran is located around 14 kilometres from Boniyar and lies between Baramulla and Uri in north Kashmir. The village has long been associated with dairy farming, with families producing milk, yoghurt, butter, cheese and other dairy products.

The village's traditional dairy practices have been passed down through generations. Reports have described Dudran as home to dozens of families who continue to depend on dairy farming and related activities.

According to 2011 Census data, Dudaran had a population of 1,026 people across 133 households.

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A post shared by Ramandeep Singh | Travel & Stories (@ramandeep_onelife)

A Traditional Way Of Living In Kashmir

Beyond its dairy practices, Dudran offers an example of how traditional knowledge continues to shape everyday life in parts of rural Kashmir. The village's natural refrigeration system allows residents to make use of the local landscape and climate without depending entirely on modern appliances.

The practice has also attracted attention as a low-energy approach to food preservation, with the Doud Khots continuing to serve a practical purpose for local families.

Social Media Reacts

The video has attracted attention from social media users, with many expressing surprise at Dudran's traditional method of preserving milk.

One user commented: "Wow"

Another user commented: "Amazing."

The video has also prompted interest in Dudran's unique lifestyle and traditional dairy practices, bringing attention to a lesser-known aspect of Kashmir's rural heritage.