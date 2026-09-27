IDSFFK 2026: Screening Schedule For 23 Newly Cleared Films Announced, Check Full List

For the 23 newly cleared films, the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) organizers have finally locked the screening schedule. This fresh list, it includes three movies from the competition category.

In the Competition Short Fiction section, the Malayalam-Tamil movie 'Globe', directed by Shijin V, delegates can watch on September 27 at 2:30 PM at Kairali Theatre. The Marathi film 'Bhinteela Paath', they have scheduled for September 28 at 11:30 AM. Kanhaiya Trivedi's 'A Handshake', the theatre will play the same evening at 6:15 PM. For the Focus Short Fiction category, the Hindi films 'Mother Tongue' and 'Kathputliyaan', the organizers will show on September 27 at 11:15 AM at Sree Theatre.

Moving to the International Fiction lineup, 'Por Dentro', 'Melatonin', and 'Raha', the festival will screen on September 28 at 8:15 PM at Sree Theatre. In the International Non-Fiction space, Lucrecia Martel's 'Our Land', you can catch on September 30 at 2:15 PM at Nila. 'Cover-Up', directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, they will show on September 29 at 8:30 PM at Kairali. The movie '58th', the team has scheduled for September 27 at 8:15 PM at Sree Theatre, and 'Plan Contraplan' on September 30 at 9:30 AM at Kairali. Other non-fiction screenings, they include 'Memories of a Window' (September 30, 9:30 AM, Kairali), 'Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk' (September 30, 9:30 AM, Nila), 'My Father and Gaddafi' (September 28, 8:30 PM, Kairali), 'Silenced' (September 28, 8:15 PM, Nila), and 'The Match' (September 30, 9:30 AM, Nila).

Under the Festival Winners category, 'Birds of War', they will screen on September 30 at 11:30 AM at Kairali. 'Guided Tour', the organizers have set for September 30 at 9:15 AM at Sree. 'Rehearsals for a Revolution', delegates can watch on September 29 at 8:30 PM at Sree, and 'One in a Million' on September 30 at 2:15 PM at Sree. For the special Nepali films section, Sushil Sapkota's 'Band Aids', the screening will happen on September 29 at 9:00 AM at Nila Theatre. The revised schedule, the organizers have requested all delegates to check carefully.