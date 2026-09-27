Ilham Aliyev Visited Victory Park In Baku On Remembrance Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, September 27 - To His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the deaths of servicemen during military exercises held in the Mangystau Region.

Sharing your grief in these difficult moments, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan,...

25 September 2026, 1

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