KTR Praises Nani's 'The Paradise' For Portraying Struggle For Existence

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao, along with other party leaders, watched 'The Paradise' starring Nani at a theatre in Hyderabad and later praised the movie for portraying a struggle for existence.

Rama Rao, along with other party MLAs and some former ministers, watched a special screening of the movie at Sudharshan Theatre at RTC X Roads on Saturday night.

The film features a lookalike of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The story is set in the 1980s, and actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda plays the role of MLA Shankaranna, which resembles KCR.

There were loud cheers by the audience in the theatre when scenes of Shankaranna, with 'tilak' and the trademark dialogues in Telangana dialect, appeared on the screen. BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was seen throwing confetti towards the screen.

The movie is themed on the Savaari tribe's fight for recognition led by Nani, who plays the protagonist, while referencing the Sammakka legacy, the historical Koya tribal warrior's fight against oppression. Shankaranna vows to back Savaari's tribe's fight for dignity.

K.T. Rama Rao posted on 'X' that the movie portrays a struggle for existence and a fight against oppression. He congratulated director Srikanth Odela, saying he conveyed a powerful message that when the moment arises, even blades of grass can transform into crowbars.

He said Srikanth gave a splendid visual form to the story of a leader who emerged and fought for recognition when a society was oppressed.

“Sincere best wishes to my friend Nani, who truly lived the role of the protagonist. Special congratulations to Priyadarshi,” posted KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

KTR quoted a powerful dialogue of the character played by Priyadarshi:“Even if it means staring death in the face... I will bring you recognition.”

"You know who that is,” added KTR.

The BRS leader was pleased that the film captured Telangana's soil, dialect, and culture remarkably well.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former ministers Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, and Anil Jadhav, along with other party leaders, watched the movie along with KTR.