Govt Directs Captive Coal-Based Power Plants To Run At Full Available Capacity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In a move aimed at ensuring adequate power supply during the coming months, the Ministry of Power has invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act and issued directions to captive coal-based generating stations of 50 MW and above capacity to maximise electricity generation.

The ministry said the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing demand-supply situation and the anticipated increase in electricity consumption.

It noted that various measures are being undertaken to ensure sufficient power availability for consumers across the country.

Under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, the government has the authority to direct generating companies to operate their power plants in accordance with official instructions during extraordinary circumstances.

Exercising these powers, the ministry has asked eligible captive coal-based power plants to operate and generate electricity to the maximum extent of their available capacity.

The ministry said it is imperative to fully utilise the capacity of all electricity generation sources, including captive power plants, to optimise overall power availability in the country.

According to the directions, generators will be required to offer surplus electricity, after meeting their own captive requirements, on power exchanges in line with applicable market regulations and procedures.

The measure is expected to improve the availability of power in the market and help meet peak demand requirements.

The order will remain in force from October 1 to December 31, 2026. During this period, generating companies have also been instructed to maintain adequate coal inventories to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability and support maximum power generation.

To facilitate monitoring, the ministry has directed the generators to submit weekly reports to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). These reports will include details of power generation, captive consumption, sale of electricity through power exchanges and other approved channels, along with information on available generation capacity and coal stock levels.

The government expects the move to enhance electricity availability across the country and help meet rising demand during the final quarter of the year by bringing additional captive generation capacity into the grid.