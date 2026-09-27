Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin arrived in West Bengal on Sunday for a two-day organisational visit and was received by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the Kolkata Airport.

A key highlight of his opening day's schedule includes a visit to the New Town Convention Centre in Kolkata, where he will join key state leaders and other participants to tune into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

Review Meetings for Poll Preparedness

During his two-day itinerary spanning September 27 and 28, the BJP chief is scheduled to attend multiple internal review meetings and strategy sessions with state functionaries as part of the party's organisational activities in the state.

Nitin Nabin is also scheduled to hold meetings with the party's core group leaders in West Bengal and interact with the party's MPs and MLAs as part of efforts to review and strengthen the organisation in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday, state minister Dilip Ghosh said Nabin's visit was aimed at reviewing the overall functioning of the party in view of the upcoming panchayat and municipal corporation elections. Ghosh highlighted the need for organisational strengthening from time to time, particularly as new people have joined the BJP following the assembly elections.“Following the party's election victory and the formation of the government, new people have joined the organisation. With corporation and panchayat elections ahead, it is important to keep the organisation strong and well organised. Nitin Nabin is visiting to review the overall functioning of the organisation," Ghosh said.

Suvendu Adhikari Attacks Opposition

Addressing the media in Kolkata on the sidelines of the organisational events, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched an attack on the opposition and questioned its presence on the ground. Highlighting a recent political gathering, Adhikari stated, "There is no movement. Where is the movement? They (opposition) don't even have the public with them. Look at the meeting held yesterday in Serampore after obtaining court permission; just take a look at the visuals. They are holding a meeting with a crowd of only a hundred and fifty people."

Aiming at the opposition leadership's diminishing electoral footprint, he added, "She (Mamata Banerjee) was the Chief Minister for 15 years and a six-time MP. All of that vanished in these five months; it is truly over. There is no trace left of the name or the symbol. The party has split into three or four pieces. The picture is very clear regarding the lies being spread by Mamata Banerjee."

Defends SIR Process

Addressing recent controversies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and logical discrepancies, CM Adhikari said, "The rejection of 27 lakh entries out of 60 lakh due to logical discrepancies was carried out by judicial officers, specifically, the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) acting in that capacity. Mamata Banerjee and her party approached the Supreme Court not just once, but twenty times during that SIR period. The Supreme Court, through the High Court, appointed district judges to oversee the entire process; the extensive court intervention that followed regarding those logical discrepancies was a judicial process..."

Challenging opposition leaders to test their political standing elsewhere, West Bengal CM added, "Mamata Banerjee, MA Baby, Rahul Gandhi should go and stage protests in Kerala as well. Go to Thiruvananthapuram and protest there. The situation regarding the SIR is favourable there; the Congress has won, whereas the situation in Bihar and West Bengal has deteriorated significantly. West Bengal presents a complete exception regarding the logical discrepancies in cuadrados the SIR process..."

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government in the state, including providing land for border fencing, implementing stringent laws for women's safety and initiating a campaign to send supposed“illegal infiltrators back”.

The BJP president's two-day visit to West Bengal is focused on reviewing the functioning of the party organisation and holding discussions with state leaders and elected representatives. The meetings are also expected to cover organisational preparedness, coordination among different levels of the party and strengthening the BJP's activities in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)