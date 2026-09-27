Mamta Kulkarni's Glamorous Dance At Jaipur Goes VIRAL, Netizens Ask 'Ye To Sadhvi Ban Gayi Thi Na?'

Once again Mamta Kulkarni has been on the headlines, but not due to a movie launch. The Bollywood actress has made herself a centre of attention at the Rajasthan Film Festival in Jaipur, where she won a Lifetime Achievement Award. She had amazed the audience with her dance to some of the most iconic songs of the 1990s which featured her.

Videos of the same have gone viral on social media. As much as they took us back to the glamorous era of Mamta Kulkarni in Bollywood, they reminded us of how different she looked in the spiritual avatar that she took up in 2025.

Mamta Kulkarni Dances To Her Iconic 90s Songs

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During a performance at the Rajasthan Film Festival, Mamta took to the stage with the students to perform to the songs which had a connection to her movie career. The songs that she danced to included 'Koi Jaaye To Le Aaye' from Ghatak, 'Ek Munda Meri Umar Ka' and 'Lamba Lamba Ghunghat' from Karan Arjun. It was reported that she had interacted with the students and told them to take to acting and dancing seriously.

It was definitely a nostalgic trip for her fans who remembered her from the movies Tirangaa, Aashiq Aawara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Ghatak and China Gate. She was also awarded the Filmfare Lux New Face of the Year award for Aashiq Aawara.

From Bollywood Glamour to A Spiritual Journey

The Jaipur videos caught everyone's eye since it shows an aspect of Mamta that her long-term fans who have seen her movies must be aware of. In January 2025, she became a part of the Kinnar Akhara during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj where she did Pind Daan and changed her name to Mai Mamta Nand Giri.

She was appointed Mahamandaleshwar, resigned from the post in February after being criticized and claimed that her resignation wasn't accepted. Mamta later announced that she will still be connected to Kinnar Akhara.

Why Mamta Left Bollywood

Mamta was away from Mumbai for nearly 24 years before returning in December 2024. During this time, she openly stated that she hadn't returned to make a comeback in Bollywood and wasn't planning to act anymore.

Her absence was accompanied by a legal issue of a 2016 drug case where she was accused. In July 2024, the Bombay High Court dismissed the case on the grounds that there is no evidence left to continue with it. Mamta claims that she hasn't been involved in any kind of drug trade.

Now, Mamta's dance videos have now brought her 90s image into the limelight.