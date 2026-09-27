Dream Is To Play Match-Winning Knock In 2027 WC Finals While Chasing: Kohli

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) India veteran Virat Kohli has 'unfinished business' from the 2023 ODI World Cup as he eyes winning his 'last World Cup' in 2027 with a dream to play a match-winning knock in the finals.

Playing a match-winning knock in the finals is a dream for the batting maestro; however, a World Cup win always takes precedence for the former skipper over his own outing.

"I've always been someone who, in every game that we play, wants to be the guy who wins us the game," Kohli said as quoted by JioStar. "I'm made that way; that's never going to go away from me. So, my goal is to win as many games as I can for the team, and my dream is to play a match-winning knock in the finals, while chasing a score.

"If it happens, great. If it doesn't happen, we win the World Cup, I'll be as happy because eventually, you understand that, as much as that competitive nature is there, it's the last time you're getting to play a World Cup. So, winning that trophy is the most important thing," he said.

Kohli emphasised that being out there to win the trophy would be the most satisfying thing, but the bigger goal always stays greater. "If I have the opportunity to do it, as an individual staying there out in the middle, there's nothing more satisfying as a batsman. You visualise yourself pulling the team out of trouble. And that's what makes you compete at this level. So, I don't want to let go of that competitiveness. But yeah, the bigger goal is always greater," he added.

The former skipper also opened up on the 2023 heartbreak, admitting that the loss was "very tough to process for many days" as India lost to Australia in the final. "Yes, there is a little bit. Before we won the IPL in 2025, I used to get flashbacks of the 2016 final. I feel the same about the World Cup final as well. I was playing on 54 and had set myself up for a big hundred; like, if I got 140-150, we would be in a great position to win that game. But as soon as I played on, it was very tough to process for many days. And you keep thinking about it.

"That whole World Cup was great; the environment was phenomenal. Within the team, you could see the camaraderie; everyone was happy playing for each other. Even after losing someone like Hardik early on, we never spoke about what would happen next, although it was a big loss in terms of what he brings. But Shami came, and you know what he can do. So, everyone had a feeling that it was our World Cup. There was a different energy altogether, and then when the game shifts like that, it's very difficult to process."

Kohli has often been hailed as one of the best-ever batters to play the game. However, he ruled himself out as the best batter, highlighting how different players have existed at different times in the sport. "I don't consider myself the best ever. Different players have existed in different times of the sport, and they've done some amazing things, but might not have accumulated those kind of numbers, and some have numbers which are way better than me.

"But I guess, apart from this, everyone's main goal eventually is to create enough impact. I've been fortunate enough to have played for so long, and of course, when you're motivated to do well over that period, you end up performing more often than not.

"But eventually, the end goal has always been to contribute towards the betterment of the team and take the team towards the result that we want? As long as that answer is yes, and you mix up experience, your fitness, game awareness and motivation all together. So, I'm blessed that it's still there, and I continue to be excited to play for the country, which is a great honour," he said.