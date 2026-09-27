Asian Games: Indian Recurve Men's And Women's Teams Progress To Semis

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 27 (IANS) Indian men's and women's archery teams advance to the semifinal after beating China and Taipei in their respective quarterfinals here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Sunday.

The men's team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge made their way into the semifinal after beating China 5-1 after defeating the Philippines 5-1 in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the women's team of Kumkum Anil Mohod, Kirti Sharma and Ankita Bhakat advanced to the semifinal after a 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei following their 6-0 win over Mongolia in the pre-quarterfinals.

Both the teams will play their semifinals on October 2. The men's team will take on Iran, while the women's team will play against China.

India's compound women's and men's teams have made it to the semifinals after beating Kazakhstan and Bhutan, respectively. Both teams will lock horns with South Korea in their respective semifinals on September 30.

The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated Kazakhstan's Roxana Yunussova, Viktoriya Lyan and Adel Zhexenbinova 233-230 in the quarterfinals.

The men's team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam beat Bhutan's Kezang Norbu, Tshetum Gaytshey and Tandin Dorji 235-232 in the quarterfinals.

Moreover, the compound and recurve mixed teams also made it to the semifinals.

The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated the Mongolian team 160-146 in the round of 16 before overcoming Kazakhstan 159-154 in the quarterfinals to make their place in the last four.

The compound mixed team competition will also carry significance. With the discipline set to make its historic Olympic debut at LA28, one quota place is available at the Asian Games, adding another layer of intrigue to the battle for continental honours.

Meanwhile, the recurve duo of Dhiraj Bommadevra and Kumkum Anil Mohod thumped the UAE 6-0 in the round of 16 and later outclassed Vietnam 6-0 in the quarterfinals to sail into the semifinals.

Overall, eight quota places for the LA28 Olympic Games are up for grabs at the Asian Games. Two quota places each are on offer in the recurve men's and women's individual events, while the recurve mixed team and compound mixed team champions will each earn one men's and one women's quota place.

India enjoyed its most successful Asian Games archery campaign in Hangzhou 2023, winning a record nine medals - five gold, two silver and two bronze. The compound archers swept all five gold medals on offer, while the recurve teams contributed a silver and a bronze.